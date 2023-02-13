Taditui Rangkau Zeliang, born on 21 February 1952 is a Naga political leader who served twice as the Chief Minister of Nagaland from May 2014 to February 2017 and from July 2017 to March 2018.

Candidate Name: Taditui Rangkau Zeliang

Party Name: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

Constituency: 7-Peren Assembly constituency.

Early Life: He is from Mbauppunggwa Village, Peren District. He is 70 years old.

Education: T. R. Zeliang matriculated from Don Bosco High School in Dibrugarh, Assam and served as the President of the Zeliangrong Students Union, General Secretary of Zeliangrong Action Committee and Zeliangrong Youth Organisation while in college.

Also Read: Nagaland: NDPP's candidate from 7-Peren Assembly constituency TR Zeliang to kick-off its campaign on February 13

Political life: Elected to the 7th Nagaland Legislative Assembly in the year 1989 from 6-Tening A/C. Minister of Information & Tourism from 1989-1990.

Further, he was re-elected to the 8th Nagaland Legislative Assembly in the year 1994 from 6-Tening A/C as Minister of Relief & Rehabilitation from 1994-1998

Elected to the 9th House of Nagaland Legislative Assembly in the year 1998 from 6-Ten ing A/C. Minister of Forest & Environment Change from 1998-2003.

Elected to the 10th House of Nagaland Legislative Assembly in the year 2003 from 6-Ten ing A/C. Minister of Geology & Mining 2003-2004

TR Zeliang also served as the Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from 2004-2008 following which he was re-elected to the 11th Nagaland Legislative Assembly in the year 2008 from 7-Peren A/C. Minister of Planning & Coordination, Animal Husbandry & Parliamentary Affairs

Elected to the 12th Nagaland Legislative Assembly in the year 2013.