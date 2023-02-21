Incidents of pre-election violence in Nagaland has escalated even after a week left before the commencement of the Assembly elections. On February 21, unidentified miscreants kidnapped two persons from the residence of a candidate for the Naga People's Front (NPF) in the Mon district.

According to reports, the two individuals are not NPF members but were staying at the residence of Tahwang Angh, the NPF candidate for the 41 Tizit assembly constituency.



According to police, a vehicle was also set on fire in the same area where the kidnapping took place.



However, reports suggested that the kidnappers later released one person while a search operation was underway to rescue the other.



Police have registered a complaint in this regard and are working to make furthers arrests soon.



On February 27, Nagaland will hold elections for 50 seats in the Assembly, and the votes will be counted on March 2.



Also read : Nagaland election 2023: Cash, liquor and freebies worth Rs 45 crore seized