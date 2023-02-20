In a major fillip to the BJP’s campaign in poll-bound Nagaland, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to address a mega public rally in state’s Mon district on February 20.



The Union Home Minister is scheduled to land at Dibrugarh airport from New Delhi around 3.20 pm and from there he will leave for Nagaland’s Mon district to address a rally at around 4 pm.



As per the itinerary, Shah is slated to campaign in Tuensang district on February 21.



Notably, the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will go to polls on February 26, with BJP contesting in 20 seats while its alliance partner NDPP contesting in 40 seats.



12 political parties are in the fray in Nagaland for the forthcoming assembly elections. Many political parties which have not been in the forefront in state politics are making an entry in this election.

Rising People’s Party, North East Democratic Front, RPI(A) and LJP (Ram Vilas) will be entering the arena for the first time.



The Republican Party of India (A) and the Janata Dal (United) released the list of candidates on February 5 for the upcoming assembly elections. Naga People’s Front (NPF) has announced names of six more candidates, taking the total to 21 candidates. Congress also released four more names adding the candidates list to 25. Aam Aadmi Party also announced the intending candidates on February 7, which was the last date for filing of nominations.



Also read : Nagaland: 12 political parties in fray for the forthcoming assembly elections