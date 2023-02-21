The Chief Electoral Office of Nagaland, in a public notice for general information stated that for the General Election to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, 2023, the Voter Information Slip will not be allowed as proof of identity of voters, although it is prepared and issued to electors to facilitate voters in knowing the serial number of electoral roll in their polling station, date of poll, time etc.

The CEO office in a press release stated that all electors who have been issued Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) have to produce the EPIC for their identification at the polling station before casting their votes.

Those electors who are not able to produce the EPIC should produce one of the alternative photo identity documents for establishing their identity. The alternatives are Aadhaar Card; MNREGA Job Card; Passbooks with photograph issued by Banl/ Post Office; Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour; Driving License; PAN Card; Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR; Indian Passport; Pension document with photograph; Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/ State Govt. PSUs/ Public Limited Companies; Official Identity Cards issued to MPs/ MLAs/ MLCs; and Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.