Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio on February 14 stated that a solution to the inconclusive Naga political issue will be taken up by the government as it is committed for a final solution to the issue.



“We need to find a Naga solution which we could not conclude. Otherwise we are all together for Naga solution,” Rio said this while speaking during the party's poll progamme in Kohima.



Ahead of the impending Assembly elections slated to take place on February 27, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda reached Kohima, Nagaland on February 14 to announce the party’s poll manifesto.

Addressing the gathering, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio claimed that the NDPP-BJP alliance will once again win with a thumping majority and do better than before.



Highlighting the Naga political issue and an impending solution that continues to remain inconclusive, Rio added that everyone is looking forward for a solution to the Naga political issue and the government is committed to come to a conclusion soon.

Exuding confidence of a thumping win, Rio further stated that the people of the state have shown immense support, love and reposed faith on the alliance that it will surely see victory in the upcoming elections.

Rio was joined in by Deputy CM Y Patton who said, “The alliance of BJP-NDPP will do better than last time”.

BJP National President JP Nadda will be announcing the poll manifesto shortly, thus starting the poll campaign for Nagaland from February 14.



Also read : Nagaland election 2023: JP Nadda to release poll manifesto on February 14