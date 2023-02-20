Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a rally in Nagaland on February 20 lashed out at the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) stating that the party’s presence is next to zero in the state.



“Why will you vote for a party which you don’t know? You know BJP, you know NDPP, you know Neiphiu Rio, you know PM Modi, but who knows about LJP?” asked CM Sarma.

“There is not a single state in India where the LJP has formed its government. Will you vote for such party then?” CM Sarma questioned further.



Continuing with his speech of the strong relationship shared between NDPP and BJP and their alliance government in Nagaland, CM Sarma added, “Because of our strong friendship between BJP and NDPP, in the last five years we have given a solid and stable government to the people of state”.



Speaking on the seat sharing formula for the upcoming Assembly elections, CM Sarma added, “In these elections we have decided that BJP will contest on 20 seats and NDPP will contest on 40 seats and after elections Rio will be appointed again as Chief Minister of Nagaland. This is the agreement between BJP and NDPP. I am sure this time Neiphiu Rio will be the CM of Nagaland again. This is the agreement between NDPP and BJP

For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Nagaland for campaigning. Apart from PM Modi, Union Minister JP Nadda has come here for campaigning, Home Minister Amit Shah will be campaigning today in Mon district.



"In the next five years we will form a government, under whose strong leadership we will form a developed Nagaland state, solution to the Naga political issue keeping in view of the uniqueness of the Naga political history and Naga people. So we seek the blessings of almighty, blessings of all of you so that we take Nagaland to the new era development', added CM Sarma.



Hailing the government's efforts in restoring peace in the state, Sarma further stated, "There is absolute peace, absolute goodwill between the community people, absolute goodwill relationship between Delhi and Kohima, so we can look with lots of hopes for the next five years".



Carrying forward with his lambast against the NPF party, CM Sarma said, "If you see, here NPF is only contesting on 22 seats of 60 seats so this tells us that they have already conceded defeat because to get a majority in the elections, a party needs at least 31 seats."



"Will you vote for the losing party", Himanta asked. “They are the losers. They have already accepted their defeat before even contesting the elections. Being such an old party, they could not even manage to contest in 31 elections. So with NPF there is no hope”, quipped Sarma.



“We have already said that once we formed the government in the state, we will give you the foothill road. It has not only mentioned in NDPP’s manifesto but also in the manifesto of BJP”

“We must march forward as a northeast region not as Assam or Nagaland, in the spirit of the people of Northeast” concluded CM Sarma.



Also read : Nagaland: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address mega poll rally in Mon district on February 20