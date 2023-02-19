As the February 27 Assembly election campaign gains momentum in Nagaland, a women's organization in Phek district has taken matters into their own hands. Despite the state's prohibition on liquor, liquor is still offered as an inducement to voters during the election process, leading to physical fights and clashes in support of candidates. The Chakhesang Mothers' Association (CMA), the apex body of womenfolk for Chakhesang community in Phek district, has set up around 100 check-points in their area to restrict the flow of liquor.

The womenfolk of the Chakhesang Naga tribe are concerned about the ill effects of liquor and want to have a free, fair, and inducement-free election. They believe that once such inducements are stopped, people will remain sober and avoid getting into conflicts. With five assembly constituencies in Phek district, including four seats in Chakhesang area and some villages in Meluri constituency of the Pochury tribe, CMA's check-gates have garnered support from all the 80 villages.

While such moral policing is appreciated, the police have warned against taking the law into their own hands and urged them to report issues directly to the authorities. The state election officials have seized large quantities of liquor, cash, drugs, and other items since the model of conduct came into force. Despite the state's prohibition on liquor, many believe that alcohol is still offered as an inducement during the election process. The CMA hopes that their initiative will help ensure a peaceful and inducement-free election in Nagaland.