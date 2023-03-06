Nagaland BJP leader Y Patton is all set to again be sworn in as the deputy chief minister of the state, confirms Nalin Kohli.

Nagaland BJP in-charge Nalin Kohli and party observer Ranjeet Dass were holding one-to-one meetings with all BJP legislators in Kohima on March 6 to decide on who will be the next deputy CM, besides finalizing the cabinet berths.

Earlier there was a strong indication that senior Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader T R Zeliang may be assigned the office of Deputy CM.

Also Read: Nagaland: Senior NDPP leader T R Zeliang in the race for the post of Deputy CM, BJP pushing for 5-6 berths

An 8th-time MLA and former Chief Minister of Nagaland, T R Zeliang was also in the race for the post of Deputy CM.

While Y Patton won from the Tyui assembly seat, Zhimomi won by a massive margin from the Ghaspani 1 seat.

The NDPP-BJP coalition had won a clear majority in the just concluded elections for the 14th Nagaland Assembly, with NDPP winning 25 seats and BJP winning 12. The government formation in Nagaland will mark the second term for the NDPP-BJP coalition.

As the Neiphiu Rio government is set to be sworn in on March 7, leaders of the Mon district unit of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have demanded that three of their elected MLAs be allotted key portfolios in the new government.