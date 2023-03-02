NDPP candidate TR Zeliang on March 2 won from the Peren constituency in the Assembly elections by a margin of 9639 votes.

He was leading with over 13,000 votes while his closest rival, NPF's Kingudi Joseph was trailing behind with 6,011 votes in his favour.

It is worth mentioning that in 2013, Zeliang of the NPF had defeated the INC candidate for this seat by a margin of 2636 votes.

He received T R Zeliang received 24618 votes, of the total number of votes cast.

In 2018, he defeated the NDPP candidate in this seat in the 2018 Nagaland state Assembly elections by a margin of 5432 votes or 23.36 percent of the total votes

cast.

The votes cast for Zeliang were 23253 (35.38 percent).

Peren is a district in the Nagaland region of the country and an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat that is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (STs).

In comparison to 2013, when 89.83 percent of Peren voters turned out to elect their Member of the Legislative Assembly, voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly elections was 78.54 percent.

