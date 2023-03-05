NEDA convener and Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently in New Delhi, attending a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meet has been called to discuss the roadmap to government formation in Nagaland, and is being attended by Nagaland caretaker CM Neiphiu Rio as well.

According to sources, the meeting is expected to clinch the issue of who will be the next Deputy CM in Nagaland, as well as finalize the cabinet berths. The BJP's current Deputy CM, Y Patton, and Ghaspani MLA Jacob Zhimomi are reportedly in the running for the Deputy CM's post.

Apart from Nagaland, Sarma is also expected to update Shah on the latest developments related to government formation in Meghalaya and the preparations for swearing-in in Tripura. Interestingly, the BJP is yet to elect the legislature party leader in Tripura, but sources suggest that Manik Saha is the frontrunner to retain the post.

The meeting assumes significance as it is expected to pave the way for a new government in Nagaland, which has been in a state of political uncertainty since the recently concluded assembly elections. It remains to be seen what decisions are taken at the meeting, and how they impact the political landscape in the state.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.