Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a BJP parliamentary meet today on January 31 in which the BJP candidates for Nagaland polls will be finalized.



The BJP parliamentary meet will be held in Delhi today, where Nagaland state BJP President, Temjen Imna Along and senior party leader and Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton will be attending the meet.

Reports confirm that the 40-20 sharing seat deal between the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP will remain intact, despite protests from some quarters in recent days, particularly from latter ‘party members’.

The NDPP as well as Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio have consistently maintained in the past that the seat-sharing formula is ‘intact’ and will be continuing the 2018 pre-poll alliance between the BJP and NDPP in the 2023 election.

Meanwhile, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has agreed to split four of its urban seats with its ally BJP for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly elections.

As per reports, the alliance partners have decided to maintain the 40:20 seat-sharing formula that the NDPP and the BJP used in the 2018 elections, despite the fact that a number of leaders from both parties demanded a change.

According to NDPP sources, the BJP wanted four urban seats out of its 20—Kohima Town, Mon Town, Tuensamg Sadar-II, and Wokha—which chief minister Neiphiu Rio accepted, making the deal official. The development was confirmed by state BJP leaders.



Also read : Nagaland: Ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party ready to give up its 4 Urban seats to BJP