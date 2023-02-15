Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the hill state of Nagaland on February 24.

As per sources, PM Modi will address a public rally in order to boost the party campaign in the forthcoming assembly election.

On the otherhand, the Prime Minister is also slated to visit the state on February 24, 2023, and hold a road show in Shillong.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Nagaland on February 20 and participate in a mega road show in Dimapur.

Earlier on February 15, Union minister of state for minority affairs John Barla claimed that the people of Nagaland have “accepted” the BJP, chief minister Neiphiu Rio and deputy chief minister Y Patton.

Also Read: Nagaland: Allegations that BJP is “anti-Christian” are baseless, says Union minister of state John Barla

Barla said this was proved by the huge gatherings during his election campaign meetings, along with Patton and BJP national spokesperson and in charge of Nagaland Nalin Kohli, for BJP candidates at three constituencies of Seyochung Sititmi, Noklak and Tusensang Sadar-I today.

“We have done many development works in Nagaland and many more are yet to be done,” he said.

Barla dismissed reports that the BJP is anti-Christian as rumours spread by opposition parties.

“We have to be united without which there can be no development,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Kohli clarified that there is no confusion about the BJP-NDPP alliance in the state, saying “we are committed to being alliance”.

He rejected “rumours” that the NDPP has sponsored some candidates against the BJP in certain constituencies in the state.

Kohli said they are very happy with the people’s response at the campaign meetings held to spread the message of peace and development in the three constituencies today. He informed that a galaxy of central BJP leaders will come for campaigning in Nagaland, adding that they also looking for opportunities to campaign together with CM Rio who is from the NDPP.