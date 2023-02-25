Campaigning for Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya has entered the last leg as February 25 is the last date for political parties to reach their voters ahead of the Assembly polls.

The campaigning in both Nagaland and Meghalaya will end on February 25 at 4 PM.

Political parties are making their last-ditch efforts two attract voters both in Nagaland and Meghalaya with the senior leaders arriving in these states for campaigning.

In Nagaland, NDPP and NJP are the only two parties who have entered into a pre-poll alliance for the 14th Nagaland Assembly election which is slated to be held on February 27.

Campaigning for NDPP-BJP candidates, senior BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a huge crowd of party workers and supporters in Choumukedima district on February 24.

Besides Modi, other senior leaders of NDPP including Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and state BJP leaders also attended the rally.

During the campaigning, PM Modi came down heavily on Congress accusing them of stealing the money meant for the Northeast.

Meanwhile, all other parties in the fray for the election are also stepping up their campaign efforts on the second last day.

Coming to Meghalaya, political parties are making their best try to grab voters' attention. PM Modi also addressed an election meeting at Tura in the West Garo Hills district on February 24 evening and held a road show in Shillong in the morning.

During the Meghalaya visit, the Prime Minister assured the people of Meghalaya that the Saffron party is committed to development in the state.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 199 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

''40 companies had been deployed earlier while another 70 companies inducted after Tripura polls,'' said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya, FR Kharkongor on February 22.

As per Kharkongor, Meghalaya has two regions and 60 Assembly constituencies, with 36 constituencies in the Khasi, Jaintia Hills region, and 24 constituencies in the Garo Hills region.

In Nagaland too, security has been tightened and patrol across the state, and the police have urged citizens to inform the police if they get any untoward information on anyone trying to indulge or plan to create violence.

Also read: Meghalaya: 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces deployed in state for smooth conduct of polls