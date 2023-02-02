The Election Commission of India announced the polling dates along with the counting details and result dates for three northeastern states – Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland – which will be going to polls this month to elect a new government.



Nagaland will go to polls on February 27, 2023.

Important dates for Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 Date Poll Event January 31 Issue of gazette notification February 7 Last date of filing nomination February 8 Scrutiny of nominations February 10 Last date for withdrawing nomination February 27 Date of polling March 2 Date of counting March 4 Election process to be completed

The Election Commission of India on January 31 issued a notification for elections to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

All the 60 constituencies in the state will go to polls on February 27.

Following the notification, the governor of Nagaland called upon all of the Assembly constituencies in the state to elect members to the legislative assembly, Nagaland chief electoral officer V Shashank Shekhar notified on Tuesday.

As per the notification, the filing of nominations was scheduled to begin on January 31.

The commission has fixed February 7 as the last date for filing nominations.

Also read : Nagaland Assembly Polls: Over 13 lakh electorates to exercise franchise on February 27, counting on March 2