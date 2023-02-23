With less than a week until the polls, pre-poll violence continues to plague Nagaland. The NCP has reported three instances of violence against party members in the past week.



Suspected goons from the 38th Assembly constituency of BJP party led by I Hapenthung Ezung, allegedly invaded and completely destroyed the residence of NCP supporter Nrithung Humtsoe in Molonsu colony, Wokha. As per sources, the attack ensued as Ezung prefers to choose his own candidate. The gang destroyed the house and car of NCP candidate's supporter, inflicting serious injuries on him.



Another incident was reported wherein a group of BJP members of 38 Assembly constituency under Wokha led by Zuvotung Colony resident Thechamo Kikon attacked the headmaster of Mount Senia School in his home. The victim is said to be a NCP supporter.

The third incident was reported in the house of the BLP of a polling station. Mhonbemo Patton, a resident of a church colony, and the BLO of polling station part No. 21 were trespassed on, assaulted, and forcibly snatched away the voters slip in addition to the election official register by the goons of BJP 38A/C Wokha, led by Echungo Ezung, who is from Longs

In each of the three instances of pre-election violence in Nagaland, an FIR has been filed.

Chungtia Village, which is in the Mukokchung District of Nagaland, was also the scene of a pre-election homicide. An unidentified mob kidnapped two JDU candidate Koridang AC supporters on February 22. One person escaped injury, but the other was found dead in a forest.



The incident is the subject of the police investigation.



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