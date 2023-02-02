The 2-day long marathon meets between the leaders of Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) and the representatives of the Government of India concluded at Guwahati on January 31.



During the meet, which the leaders state as ‘positive discussion’, the Centre is offering an autonomous council with possible legislature and the new proposed body could be called the ‘Frontier Nagaland Autonomous Council’.



While the Centre has shown agreement on certain issues, still issues like funding route through Kohima has become a point of contention between ENPO and the government. As per the proposal by the ENPO, the organisation along with other tribal leaders of Eastern Nagaland have demanded for direct funding from New Delhi and in principle against the idea of getting the it routed through the Chief Minister in Kohima.



As per reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs is learnt to have counseled the ENPO leaders and others to review the call for poll boycott – something the apex body from Eastern Nagaland had decided in August 2022.

The ENPO’s highest policy making body, the ‘Central Committee’ will likely decide on that at the earliest, as per reports.



According to Clause 10 (b) of the 16-Point (or Statehood) Agreement of 1960, there was a provision for setting up of a Regional Council with elected representatives of all tribes and the Governor may nominate representatives to the Regional Council.



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