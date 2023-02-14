The opposition CPIM in Tripura has written a letter to the Chief Election Commission of India demanding a high-level investigation on an alleged secret meeting of the Union Home Minister with the State Election Authority and state DGP.

In a letter to the CEC, CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury alleged, “Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi made a serious allegation that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit in Tripura exclusively for the election campaign, secretly met a batch of top officials of police administration including DGP of the state and the Election Department on February 11 night. At a time, when all the stakeholders including the electors in general are very much worried about a violence-free fair poll, such a secret meeting just 3 days before the poll date violating the electoral norms has furthered apprehension whether any blueprint has been chalked out in this secret meeting to manipulate the election by any means."

Also Read: Tripura: CPI(M) raise concerns over deployment of Gujarat and Assam police in Tripura, approaches ECI

He further said, “I strongly request you to order a high-level investigation on this allegation and in the event, any prima-face reveals in the investigation, first remove the officials from election duty and then departmental proceedings may be drawn against the alleged officials”.

On the otherhand, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) has raised concerns with regard to the deployment of police forces of Gujarat and Assam in Tripura where assembly elections are scheduled on February 16.

Raising objections to the deployment of police forces of Gujarat and Assam, CPI(M) Polit Bureau Member, Nilotpal Basu submitted a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in this regard.



The party has demanded that only central para-military forces should be deployed.