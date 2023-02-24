At an election rally in Nagaland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praises on party leader and Nagaland MLA Temjen Imna Along, claiming that the state minister was sweeping the social media.

Now Along has reacted to the praise of PM Modi and said that he has been blessed by this.

Nagaland BJP President Temjen Imna Along also reacted to these words of the Prime Minister. He tweeted the video of PM Narendra Modi and said, “Guruji ne bol diya. Well, we are blessed!”

गुरुजी ने बोल दिया ।

बस, हम तो धन्य हो गए ! 😌🙏



Guruji ne bol diya! Bas Hum to Dhanya ho gaye!😌🙏🏼



⁦@narendramodi⁩ pic.twitter.com/sJauW6Xw7V — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 24, 2023

In the 32-second viral clip, PM Modi says in Hindi: “Yaha ke humare BJP President Temjen Imna ki baatein aaj pura desh sunta hai, maza leta hai. Digital platform par Nagaland and northeast ko shaandar tarike se represent kar rahe hai. Main bhi social media pe unko dekhne ka hamesha koshish karta hoon (The BJP President in Nagaland Temjen Imna is now known in the whole country, they enjoy what he says. He has been representing Nagaland and the northeast in a grand way on social media. Even I try to keep following on social media).

Also Read: Nagaland singer jealous of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s bromance with Imna Along

What did PM Modi say?

Praising Along, PM Modi had said that today the whole country listens to the words of our BJP President Temjen Imna. enjoys it. He is representing Nagaland and North East in a great way on the digital platform. I also always try to see him on social media.

Earlier a picture of Temjen Imna and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also on social media in which they were seen holding each other's hands.

Singer Alobo Naga tweeted that picture and said that even my wife never held my hand like this. I am jealous sir.

On the other hand, Imna, famous for his wit, had said on this that the party wave is stronger than the real marriage. Alobo Naga you also join BJP, I will hold your hand too.