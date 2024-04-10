Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda is set to visit Sikkim for 2 days, marking a crucial juncture in the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly and parliamentary elections in the state. The visit will see Nadda participating in a pivotal party meeting and unveiling the BJP manifesto tailored specifically for Sikkim's political landscape.

Scheduled to arrive this evening, J P Nadda's visit holds immense importance as the BJP strategizes and mobilizes its efforts in the region. As a part of PM Modi's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra', Nadda will be holding a public campaign to delve into key strategies, election agendas, and organizational matters essential for ensuring a robust presence and effective campaigning in the upcoming elections.

He will further announce the BJP manifesto for Sikkim, a document that outlines the party's vision, promises, and policy commitments tailored to address the aspirations and concerns of the state's electorate. This unveiling is anticipated to provide insights into the BJP's priorities and agenda for Sikkim's development and governance.

As J P Nadda gears up to engage with party leaders, workers, and stakeholders in Sikkim, the BJP campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha elections is heightened across the Northeastern region.