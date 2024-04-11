Today, in a significant event held at Manan Kendra, Sikkim, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda unveiled the Ghosna Patra or Sankalp Patra, marking a pivotal moment in the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly and parliamentary elections in the state.

Amidst discussions about the key highlights from the manifesto, Nadda emphasized the BJP's stance on secularity, stating, "Don't assume BJP is anti-Christian. BJP is ruling Nagaland which has a 99 percent Christian population."

In a move aimed at dispelling misconceptions, Nadda reiterated the party's inclusive approach, highlighting Nagaland's governance under the BJP as a testament to its commitment to representing diverse communities. "The Prime Minister has a different vision for the Northeast and is considered the gateway of Asia," Nadda assured, underlining the strategic significance of the region.

Addressing the transformative journey of the Northeast, Nadda remarked, "Earlier, the Northeast was known for conflict, but today it exudes peace and prosperity." He pointed out the remarkable progress achieved, citing 11 peace agreements and over 9000 insurgents who have surrendered, signaling a shift towards stability and development.

Drawing a contrast with past policies, Nadda criticized the previous government's approach, stating, "Previous governments believed in isolation and ignorance, a part of Congress policy, but under the BJP, it's about 'Look East, Act East'." This encapsulates the BJP's strategic outlook, emphasizing connectivity, development, and engagement with the eastern region's potential.

J P Nadda's visit to Sikkim for two days holds immense significance as the BJP intensifies its campaign efforts, aligning with PM Modi's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' to engage with the electorate and address critical issues facing the state. The unveiling of the BJP manifesto tailored for Sikkim reflects the party's commitment to addressing local aspirations and driving development initiatives.