Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on April 10 accused the former Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government of forcing the 17th Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, to leave India branding him a Chinese agent. Tamang's assertions came during his election speech at the Vijay Bhava: Jan Sabha, focusing on Barfung, Rangang-Yangang, Timi Namphing and Tumin Lingee constituencies.

Addressing the crowd, Tamang pledged the next five years to be dedicated to the people of Sikkim, promising tribal representation in government stating the significance of the Sangha seat and advocating for the return of the 17th Karmapa to Sikkim. He criticized former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling's purported promise to dispatch 4000 lamas to the Dominican Republic to meet with the Karmapa dismissing it as deceptive.

Tamang alleged that the SDF party's 2005 report branding the His holiness 17th Karmapa a Chinese agent led to his banishment from India implicating the former government in his exile. He contrasted his party's support for the Karmapa, evidenced by including his name in their manifesto, with the SDF's previous reluctance to do so. Tamang claimed that his administration has actively pursued the Karmapa's return engaging with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju and Home Minister Amit Shah to facilitate it.

Tamang asserted that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government granted a cabinet post to the Sangha seat MLA, a gesture not extended by the previous administration. He urged Lama voters to recognize his party's support for them, contrasting it with the purported neglect under the SDF regime.

Tamang also shared his conversation with the 17th Karmapa, who purportedly expressed his intention to visit Sikkim upon returning to India. He stated his government's commitment to facilitating the Karmapa's return and criticized the SDF's handling of the matter accusing them of expelling the spiritual leader from the country.