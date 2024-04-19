In a significant stride towards inclusive democracy, a polling booth managed entirely by differently-abled (PwD) polling officers has been established at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok district. Led by Presiding Officer Mr. Indra Chettri, supported by a team of 05 PwD Polling Officers, this initiative aims to ensure equal participation and accessibility for voters with disabilities.

Located on the ground floor of Chintan Bhawan, the polling booth caters specifically to part 9 of the 26 Arithang Constituency (26/9). All Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) have been meticulously provided, including well-maintained infrastructure, furniture, separate toilets, drinking water facilities, shades, ramps, and wheelchairs for voters with disabilities.

This PwD-managed polling booth stands as a beacon of inclusivity and accessibility, not only within Gangtok but across all constituencies of Sikkim. These model polling stations, equipped with AMFs, signify a concerted effort to enhance the electoral process's efficiency and transparency.

By entrusting the management of polling booths to individuals from diverse backgrounds, including those with disabilities, the Election Commission demonstrates its commitment to upholding the principles of free and fair elections. This initiative not only fosters inclusivity but also reinforces the sanctity of democratic practices.