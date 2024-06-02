The SKM has bagged 11 seats as of 11.48 AM, while the SDF has failed to open its account, according to the Election Commission of India.

As per the counting, SKM was leading in 30 of the 32 assembly seats in Sikkim, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) was ahead in one constituency, according to the Election Commission of India.

Chief Minister and candidate of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Prem Singh Tamang won by a margin of over 7,000 votes beating his closest rival, Som Nath Poudyal of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) from the Rhenock assembly constituency. Tamang bagged 10,094 votes.

Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim is underway, beginning at 6 am on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements.

Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Prem Singh Tamang won over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency.



Also Read: Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024: SKM's Pintso Namgyal Lepcha emerges as winner