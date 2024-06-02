In the latest development from Sikkim, the SKM party is set to stake its claim to form the government.

The party is expected to meet the Governor at Rajbhawan by 3 PM today.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won 19 seats in the 32-member assembly, officials said.

The SKM, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, is also leading in 12 other seats.



Also Read: Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: CM Prem Singh Tamang triumphs, says SKM achieved in 5 Years what opposition couldn't do in 25 years

Elections to the assembly were held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

Meanwhile, former Sikkim chief minister and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling lost to SKM nominee Bhoj Raj Rai in the Poklok assembly seat by 3,063 votes, officials said on Sunday.

Rai secured 8,037 votes, while Chamling got 4,974, they said. Chamling is also contesting from the Namcheybung assembly constituency where he was trailing by 1,935 votes.