Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang is contesting from two assembly seats - Soreng-Chakung and Rhenock - instead of the Poklok-Kamrang constituency which he won in 2019.

Tamang is banking on welfare measures of his government like free LPG cylinder to all households every quarter, Rs 40,000 annual cash transfer to the women head of family under 'Aamaa Yojana', extra increment to indigenous people in state government service for raising an additional child, an assistant to take care of infants for one year and regularisation of service of 27,000 temporary government employees among others to win the elections.



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The 56-year-old Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo is locked in a multi-cornered contest from the Rhenock assembly seat, in which his old ministerial colleague Som Nath Poudyal is one of the five rivals.

The other candidates in the fray are Kapil Prasad Sapkota (Congress), Prem Chhetri (BJP), Laxmi Sharma (SRP) and Tika Ram Sharma (CAP-S).