Addressing an election rally in Burtok, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) President and Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang reaffirmed his commitment to women empowerment and justice for the people of Sikkim.

Declaring Kala Rai as a highly capable and experienced candidate for the Burtuk constituency Prem Singh Tamang stated the importance of giving women a prominent role in politics.

Tamang expressed his confidence in Rai, highlighting her fitness for the position and her potential to elevate Sikkim to greater heights. Addressing the gathering, he appealed to their sense of fairness and urged them to support Rai stating that the decision ultimately lies with the voters to choose a representative who can effectively serve their interests.



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Reflecting on his own political journey, Tamang recounted the challenges he faced, including opposition from within his own party, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Despite setbacks and conspiracies, Tamang remained resolute in his determination to serve the people of Sikkim eventually rising to the position of Chief Minister.

Acknowledging the support he received from the people of the Burtok constituency, Tamang expressed gratitude for their backing throughout his political career. He reminisced about his emotional connection with the constituency and vowed to work tirelessly to earn their trust once again.

While Tamang regretted not being able to field all party members for the elections, he assured that the decision to nominate Rai aligns with the party's strategy and commitment to women empowerment. He called upon the people to give SKM a chance to serve for the next five years promising empowerment, justice and progress for all.

With just 12 days remaining until the elections, Tamang urged voters to consider SKM's vision for Sikkim's future and pledged to deliver on their promises if elected.