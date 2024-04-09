In an election speech, BJP candidate for the 16 Tumin Lingi Constituency, Passang Sherpa, issued a bold challenge to the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party.

During his address on April 9, Sherpa addressed the leadership of SKM daring them to confront members of the BJP. "If Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party have guts... if they have courage and strength... then touch a karyakarta of BJP," Sherpa said. "And then you will know who BJP is. SKM party says that they will mend ways of the general public... we BJP say that we will mend ways of SKM ministers... if they dare to touch BJP karyakartas or supporters."

Earlier on April 8, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president and former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling made startling allegations, claiming that he was pushed by rival Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supporters during campaigning in Namchi district.

A video capturing the purported incident has since gone viral on social media platforms, intensifying scrutiny and sparking widespread debate. However, the authenticity of the video remains unverified by independent sources.

In the footage, Chamling is seen campaigning for SDF's Namchi-Singhithang candidate Bimal Rai at Namchi Bazar. Concurrently, SKM workers, campaigning for Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Kumar Rai, who is contesting on the ruling party ticket from the same seat, arrived at the location. Tensions quickly escalated, culminating in a chaotic scene of pushing and shoving between workers of the two rival parties. Police swiftly intervened, diffusing the volatile situation and separating the warring factions.

Chamling, in his allegations, pointed the finger squarely at SKM workers, claiming that he was targeted and physically accosted by members of the opposing party.