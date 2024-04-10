Bharatiya Janata Party's National President, JP Nadda, has arrived in Rangpo, Sikkim, for a two-day visit.

He was warmly greeted by the Convenor of the Election Management Committee, Karma P Bhutia, State General Secretary Arjun Rai, BJP Upper Tadong Candidate Niren Bhandari, and other party officials and workers.

The National President is set to unveil the party's Manifesto at Manann Kendra, Gangtok and also address a public meeting at Manann Kendra.

Earlier, BJP Sikkim MP candidate, Dinesh Chandra Nepal voiced concern over the continuous delay in the completion of the 'Stairs to Heaven' project in Daramdin.



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The delay has been worsened by frequent changes and revisions in estimates due to changes in the state government, allegedly led by corrupt regional parties.

The constant procrastination is indicative of a disturbing lack of consistency in meeting the expectations of the Lepcha community, who have been keenly waiting for the project to be completed for its cultural importance and benefit.

Nepal emphasises the need for immediate attention and coordinated efforts to resolve this longstanding issue and fulfil the community's aspirations for the 'Stairs to Heaven'.