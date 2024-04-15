In an appeal to the electorate of Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang rallied supporters at a massive gathering in Jorethang on April 15.

Asserting a poignant metaphor, Golay delineated the upcoming electoral choice as one between an 'old camera,' symbolizing the incumbent Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and a modern 'i-Phone,' emblematic of his own party, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

Golay evoked a stark dichotomy between himself and former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling. At 55, Golay stated that while his age may suggest otherwise, his vision, dynamism and work ethic resonate with the vibrancy of youth. Contrasting this, Golay portrayed Chamling as a relic of bygone eras, constrained by age and lethargy symbolizing the stagnation inherent in SDF's governance.

Golay urged voters to look beyond mere chronology and delve into the essence of leadership. "Two options for Sikkim people," he said, "either old man or young politician." He urged citizens to eschew complacency and embrace the youthful energy and innovation embodied by the SKM.



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Highlighting the accomplishments of his tenure, Golay highlighted the transformative initiatives undertaken by the SKM government, endeavors that have endeared his administration to the people of Sikkim. He urged voters to recognize the futility of SDF's persistent promises, chastising the party's prolonged incumbency of 25 years as a period marked by stagnation and unfulfilled pledges.

Accusing the SDF of resorting to divisive tactics, Golay cautioned against attempts to stoke communal discord, asserting that the people of Sikkim, in the digital age are discerning and impervious to such machinations. He implored voters not to be swayed by rhetoric but to scrutinize the substantive contributions of each party diligently.

Golay asked voters to cast their ballots decisively in favor of SKM, symbolized by the 'table lamp' emblem, endorsing SKM candidate Indra Hang Subba for the forthcoming state assembly elections.

Golay also reiterated the administration's commitment to egalitarianism stating a governance framework devoid of discrimination based on caste, creed, or gender. He stated that no constituency had been overlooked in the government's pursuit of equitable development.

Since assuming power in 2019, Golay's administration has endeavored to usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for Sikkim championing policies that resonate with the aspirations of its populace.