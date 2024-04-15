Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced an array of developmental initiatives aimed at uplifting the lives of the people of Sikkim.

Tamang outlined a comprehensive plan that encompasses various sectors, from healthcare to entrepreneurship, promising a brighter and more prosperous future for the state.

Chief Minister Tamang announced the "Matri Suraksha Kavas Yojana," a pioneering initiative designed to support pregnant women in Sikkim. Under this scheme, pregnant women will receive essential vitamins, with the government providing financial assistance of Rs 21,000 to cover the cost. Additionally, new mothers will be provided with baby kits to ensure the well-being of both mothers and newborns.

Recognizing the crucial role of women in driving socio-economic progress, the government announced plans to empower self-help groups across every district of Sikkim. Two women from each district will be appointed as chairpersons, amplifying the voices of women and promoting their active participation in decision-making processes.



Also Read: Sikkim CM labels SDF party's ideologies as 'old thoughts', slams Pawan Chamling

In a move towards environmental conservation, Chief Minister Tamang announced a unique initiative wherein parents will receive a monetary reward of Rs 10,800 upon the birth of a child, coupled with the plantation of 108 trees. This initiative not only incentivizes environmental sustainability but also promotes responsible parenthood.

Highlighting the government's commitment to economic development, the Chief Minister unveiled "Invest Sikkim," with a target of attracting $18 million in investments by 2035. The initiative aims to establish Sikkim as a premier destination for investors, fostering job creation and economic growth.

Acknowledging the need for equitable development, the government announced the "Beyond Gangtok" mission, which seeks to replicate the success of Gangtok in other districts of Sikkim. Through strategic infrastructure development and investment initiatives, the government aims to create thriving urban centres across the state.

Chief Minister Tamang introduced the "Sikkim Mukhyamantri Sanjeevani Yojana," providing health insurance coverage of up to Rs 30 lakhs for families living below the poverty line (BPL). This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden of medical expenses and improve access to quality healthcare services.

Recognizing the importance of education, the government announced free transportation for college and school students on Sikkim Nationalized Transportation buses. Additionally, the government will establish free hostels for college students in every district addressing the challenge of high housing costs in urban areas.

Chief Minister Tamang announced several initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and creativity in Sikkim. These include providing loans of up to Rs 50 lakhs to 25,000 entrepreneurs without the need for collateral, as well as establishing Sikkim Global Creator Hubs to support creative individuals.

The government introduced a range of social welfare schemes, including financial awards for individuals caring for their elderly parents and grants for the upkeep of clean markets and villages. Additionally, the government pledged to increase job opportunities for women by reserving 50% of job vacancies for them.