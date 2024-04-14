Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang alongside key electoral candidates, convened a pivotal coordination meeting with the business community at a local hotel in Gangtok.

During the address, CM Tamang spoke about the the prevailing pro-incumbency sentiment, stating the transformative strides made by the SKM government. He highlighted the administration's steadfast commitment to fostering development and extending crucial support to the people of Gangtok and Sikkim at large.

"Previously, the people of Gangtok lacked essential government assistance. However, since assuming office, we have diligently provided myriad amenities, from cookers to water filters, and have even facilitated housing for those in need," CM Tamang said.

Touching upon the festive spirit, Tamang condemned the previous government's ill-advised social media post advocating a boycott of Holi, India's revered national festival. He affirmed his dedication to embracing and celebrating Sikkim's rich culture reiterating his active participation in local festivities.

Reflecting on economic empowerment, CM Tamang reiterated his commitment to fostering an environment conducive to business growth. "We prioritize the welfare of Sikkim's businessmen, ensuring they not only thrive but also contribute significantly to the state's progress," he said citing the government's efforts to address their concerns and provide tangible support.

Addressing the gathered businessmen directly, Tamang reassured them of the government's support stating its track record of fulfilling promises and championing their cause. "We have always listened to your demands and acted upon them, fostering a symbiotic relationship aimed at advancing Sikkim's economic landscape," he said.