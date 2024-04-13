In an address to an election rally in Shyari, Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) President, Prem Singh Tamang, delivered a stinging rebuke to the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) cautioning against what he termed as regressive political maneuvers.

Without mentioning names but alluding to SDF President Pawan Chamling, Tamang likened the party to "old maize" whose roots, he asserted could not yield fruitful results. He urged the electorate not to lend their support to such entrenched entities highlighting the need for progress over stagnation in the state's political landscape.



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Drawing from his own experiences, including a period of incarceration, Tamang stated the significance of the Shyari constituency in his political journey. He commended the dedication of SKM members, particularly during his absence and denounced attempts by SDF to subvert the party's integrity.

Tamang highlighted SKM's commitment to inclusive development urging party workers to disseminate the vision and promises encapsulated in the party's platform. He reiterated SKM's pledge to fulfill nine guarantees within the next five years stating the government's dedication to the welfare and prosperity of Sikkim and its people.

Tamang said even former minister of Sikkim is foreseeing the SKM party's victory in the upcoming elections and added "Former minister OT Bhutia has expressed confidence in SKM's prospects across all six districts of Sikkim in the upcoming elections."