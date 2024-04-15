Representatives from the SDF party lodged a formal complaint with the State Election Commission (CEO), citing significant violations of the Model Code of Conduct allegedly committed by the SKM Party.

The complaint stems from an event titled Vidhyarthi Sammelan, which took place yesterday at Manan Kendra and was organized by the SKM Party.

According to reports widely circulated on digital media platforms, students were purportedly summoned to the gathering by the SKM Party, where there is circumstantial evidence suggesting the distribution of cash or monetary incentives to certain attendees. Such actions, if proven true, are deemed unlawful and raise serious concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process. They not only undermine the principles of democracy but also blatantly contravene the guidelines outlined in the Model Code of Conduct.

The SDF Party vehemently condemns these alleged violations and emphasizes the importance of upholding the democratic ethos enshrined in the electoral framework. By engaging in such activities, the SKM Party not only compromises the sanctity of the electoral process but also erodes public trust in the fairness and transparency of the democratic system.

Through the submission of this complaint, the SDF Party seeks to draw attention to these egregious infractions and urges the State Election Commission to investigate the matter thoroughly. Upholding the principles of accountability and justice is paramount in safeguarding the democratic ideals upon which our society is built.