At an election gathering in Shyari, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's MP candidate, Indra Hang Subba, launched an attack on the opposition parties, particularly targeting the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Subba called into question the commitment of past administrations to the welfare of Sikkim's diverse communities over the past quarter-century.

Subba's speech centered on the lack of representation and progress for marginalized communities in Sikkim, especially the Limboo Tamang group. He criticized the SDF for not allocating a ticket to a Limboo Tamang candidate, raising doubts about their ability to secure support from this community.

"Even in this election, no ticket for Limboo Tamang—How will they secure their seat?" Subba challenged, highlighting a perceived disconnect between the SDF's promises and their actions regarding inclusive representation.

Delving deeper into the issue, Subba underscored the need for accountability from past administrations, questioning their track record in addressing the demands and concerns of diverse communities in Sikkim over the past 25 years.

"Those who could not and did not work for 12 communities in the last 25 years, how can they promise change now?" Subba questioned, pointing out the lack of progress in securing tribal status for marginalized groups despite long standing demands.

Turning his attention to recent political events, Subba criticized former Sikkim MP PD Rai for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill in 2018, which he argued compromised Sikkim's unique identity protected under Article 371F.

In contrast, Subba highlighted his own efforts in Parliament to safeguard Sikkim's interests, particularly its land and cultural heritage. He emphasized the SKM's commitment to advocating for the rights of all Sikkimese citizens, regardless of their background.

Calling for substantive action over rhetoric, Subba urged voters to consider candidates' track records before casting their votes. He emphasized the importance of electing representatives with a proven history of advocating for the rights and interests of all communities in Sikkim, signaling a competitive and issue-focused electoral campaign ahead.