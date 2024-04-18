Shiv Kumar Timsina, the spokesperson of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), has been taken into custody for allegedly circulating a fake opinion poll related to the upcoming Sikkim Assembly elections.

Timsina's arrest comes amidst a flurry of legal actions as he faces multiple charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Representation of the People Act (RP Act).

The charges leveled against Timsina include 120B for criminal conspiracy, 171 for giving false statements, 188 for disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant, 505 for public mischief, and 126 of the RP Act.

The arrest follows an investigation into the dissemination of false information through the opinion poll, which is said to have misled the public and created confusion regarding the electoral landscape in Sikkim. Authorities acted swiftly upon discovering the fabricated poll.