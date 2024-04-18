Sikkim Lok Sabha election: SDF spokesperson arrested over fake opinion poll
Shiv Kumar Timsina, the spokesperson of Sikkim Democratic Front, has been arrested on charges of spreading a fake opinion poll related to the upcoming Sikkim Assembly elections. He faces multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act.
- SDF's Shiv Kumar Timsina arrested for fake opinion poll
- Timsina faces charges under IPC and RP Act
- The arrest followed an investigation into the false information spread through the poll
Shiv Kumar Timsina, the spokesperson of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), has been taken into custody for allegedly circulating a fake opinion poll related to the upcoming Sikkim Assembly elections.
Timsina's arrest comes amidst a flurry of legal actions as he faces multiple charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Representation of the People Act (RP Act).
The charges leveled against Timsina include 120B for criminal conspiracy, 171 for giving false statements, 188 for disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant, 505 for public mischief, and 126 of the RP Act.
The arrest follows an investigation into the dissemination of false information through the opinion poll, which is said to have misled the public and created confusion regarding the electoral landscape in Sikkim. Authorities acted swiftly upon discovering the fabricated poll.
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