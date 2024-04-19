In a dramatic turn of events in Sikkim's ongoing election saga, Pawan Chamling, the leader of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), has leveled grave accusations against the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party. Chamling's allegations paint a picture of electoral malpractice and intimidation, suggesting a troubling erosion of democratic principles in the state.

Chamling, who cast his vote late afternoon in Namchi town, Namchi district, delivered a scathing indictment of the SKM's conduct during the elections. He asserted that voters across the state were unable to exercise their franchise freely due to pervasive fear instilled by the ruling party. According to Chamling, incidents of altercations and violence have erupted in various areas, including Gangtok, Arithang, and Melli, creating an atmosphere of intimidation and coercion.

"The ruling party's tactics resemble political terrorism," Chamling declared. He highlighted a pattern of violence and unrest that has plagued Sikkim over the past five years, instilling fear and apprehension among its citizens. Chamling's remarks underscored a growing sentiment among voters, who, he claimed, are yearning for freedom from the current SKM government.

In response to SKM party president and Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay's assertion of peaceful elections, Chamling vehemently countered, accusing Golay of perpetuating falsehoods throughout his tenure. Chamling accused Golay of deceiving the people and criticized his governance, alleging corruption and a lack of effective administration.

Amidst SKM's claims of sweeping victory across all 32 constituencies, Chamling dismissed these assertions outright, expressing confidence in his party's ability to form the government. He emphasized the need for good governance and peace, positioning the SDF as the solution to the purported failures of the current administration.

As the electoral battle rages on in Sikkim, Chamling's accusations of political terrorism and voter intimidation have injected a new dimension of controversy into the proceedings.