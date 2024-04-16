Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF) Gangtok constituency candidate, Pintso Chopel Lepcha on April 16 spoke about the pressing issues of unemployment and rising crime rates in Sikkim, vowing to tackle these challenges head-on with a comprehensive approach.

Lepcha stated the alarming correlation between escalating unemployment and the surge in criminal activities stressing the need for a holistic strategy to address both issues simultaneously. "Unemployment is on the rise in Sikkim, and consequently, crimes are increasing," said Lepcha.

With a firm commitment to combatting unemployment, Lepcha outlined plans for a multi-faceted approach aimed at providing employment opportunities and ensuring financial security for the citizens of Sikkim. He expressed concern over the difficulties faced by employees in accessing their wages, citing administrative inefficiencies and external control over government departments as significant obstacles.

Furthermore, Lepcha highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in Sikkim, citing instances of open theft and the brazen presence of criminals. He pledged to bolster the police force and implement measures to enhance public safety, particularly for women.

Addressing specific concerns raised by constituents, Lepcha condemned unnecessary controversies and assured that his focus remained on addressing critical issues such as the looming water crisis in Gangtok. He pledged to confront challenges such as the potential emergence of a water mafia and proposed swift action to resolve the issue.



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One issue looms large over Gangtok as Lepcha said is the impending water crisis. He vowed to confront this challenge head-on, promising swift and decisive action to safeguard the water security of the region.

Lepcha highlighted the gravity of the situation, expressing deep concern over the potential emergence of a water mafia and the ensuing threat to the well-being of Gangtok's residents. "Water is not just a commodity; it is a lifeline for our communities," said Lepcha.

With a keen eye on the future, Lepcha outlined a comprehensive strategy to address the water scarcity issue, focusing on both immediate relief and long-term sustainability. He pledged to engage stakeholders at all levels to identify viable solutions, including infrastructure upgrades, conservation initiatives and community empowerment programs.

In response to recent government initiatives, Lepcha criticized the ban on one-litre plastic bottles, expressing apprehension about its impact on tourism in Sikkim. He vowed to advocate for pro-people policies and ensure that government decisions align with the best interests of the populace.

Lepcha stated the gravity of the upcoming polls, urging the people of Sikkim to exercise their voting rights responsibly. He appealed for support for the Sikkim Democratic Front, positioning the party as the beacon of hope for a better future for Sikkim and its residents.

Lepcha pledged to engage with all segments of society, promising to reach out to every corner of Sikkim to understand and address the concerns of the people. He appealed for the electorate's trust and affirmed his commitment to serving the people of Sikkim with dedication and integrity.