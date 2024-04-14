The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) launched a scathing assault on the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, spearheaded by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Addressing a gathered crowd at a public meeting encompassing Gangtok, Tadong, Upper Burtuk, Shyari, and Arithang constituencies, Pawan Chamling, the leader of SDF, delivered a damning critique of SKM's governance accusing them of plunging the state into chaos and stifling democratic principles.

Chamling lambasted Tamang and his government, accusing them of political vindictiveness and totalitarian tendencies. "Prem Singh Tamang has lost his mind," said Chamling, drawing gasps from the audience, "Offering government jobs to individuals based solely on their political allegiance is not only an affront to democracy but also a grave disservice to the people of Sikkim."

Chamling said that currently SIkkim is marred by fear, intimidation and economic uncertainty. He recounted numerous instances of alleged harassment and violence perpetrated by SKM cadres against members of opposition parties citing these as evidence of SKM's authoritarian rule.

"SKM has terrorized the state," Chamling said, "They have silenced dissent, crushed opposition and trampled upon the rights of our citizens. Sikkim, once a beacon of democracy, now finds itself teetering on the brink of tyranny."

Chamling also offered a vision of hope and renewal, outlining the SDF's blueprint for a brighter future for Sikkim. Central to this vision is a commitment to empower the youth, whom Chamling sees as the vanguard of Sikkim's progress.

"We are SDF 2.0," said Chamling, "We are a party of the youth, for the youth, and by the youth. Our policies will be centered around the aspirations and dreams of our young people."

Chamling announced a bold initiative: a Rs 10,000 crore mega-employment scheme aimed at providing gainful employment to the youth of Sikkim. The scheme, Chamling explained, would be designed to promote entrepreneurship and innovation, with a focus on creating job opportunities in both the public and private sectors.

"We don't want our youth to be mere employees," Chamling said, "We want them to be job creators, the architects of their own destiny. With the right support and encouragement, our youth can transform Sikkim into a hub of innovation and enterprise."

Chamling also spoke about the need to address pressing social issues such as drug addiction, women's rights, and environmental conservation.

"SKM has turned a blind eye to these issues," Chamling said, "But under SDF's leadership, we will prioritize the well-being of our citizens. We will decriminalize drug addiction, empower women and safeguard our environment for future generations."

Chamling's address touched upon a wide array of topics, ranging from healthcare reform to tourism promotion. He promised to revamp the state's healthcare infrastructure, improve law and order and promote tourism as a key driver of economic growth.