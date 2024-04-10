In an address during an election campaign rally, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang accused the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) of instigating communal tensions in the state stating the need for peace during the electoral period.

Speaking at the 'Vijay Bhava: Jan Sabha' campaign event for Barfung, Rangang-Yangang, Timi Namphing, and Tumin Lingee constituencies, Chief Minister Tamang reiterated his party's commitment to maintaining peace and condemned any form of violence.

"We, the SKM party, believe in peace and are against violence," said Chief Minister Tamang. "I have instructed the state administration and police to take strong action against those involved in violence during the election period."



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Accusing the opposition of spreading divisive propaganda, Chief Minister Tamang expressed disdain for the alleged communal rhetoric employed by the SDF. "The opposition's communal talks and incitement of violence are despicable," he said. "Their attempts to propagate discriminatory beliefs, such as restrictions on inter-community marriages are abhorrent and go against the principles of equality and unity."

Highlighting his government's achievements and vision, Chief Minister Tamang vowed to eradicate caste divisions in the state and promote an inclusive society. "We will create a 'Sunaolo Sikkim, Samriddhi Sikkim' where all communities are treated equally," he said.

Responding to allegations of being labelled a "Gunda" (thug) by the opposition, Chief Minister Tamang urged party members to remain steadfast in their mission to serve the people. "They are trying to instigate us, but we should not be intimidated," he urged.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Tamang criticized the SDF's track record, asserting that his government had achieved more for the people in five years than the SDF had in twenty-five. He stated the importance of the upcoming election, acknowledging the anticipation and eagerness among the populace to vote for the SKM party.