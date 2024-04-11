An old letter purportedly sent by the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 has resurfaced on social media platforms stirring controversy within the political circles of Sikkim. The letter, addressed to Ram Madhav, the National General Secretary of BJP, outlines SDF's proposition to form an allaince with the ruling party at the national level.

Dated 125/2/2019, the letter, bearing the official letterhead of the Sikkim Democratic Front, expresses the party's admiration for BJP's vision for the nation and its desire to align Sikkim's developmental goals with the larger framework set by the BJP. The SDF, which was then in opposition, highlighted its commitment to bringing about growth and development in the state echoing BJP's accomplishments at the national level.

However, the authenticity of the letter has been denied by SDF officials, who have labeled it as a fabricated document aimed at tarnishing the party's image. Despite their rebuttal, former SDF and BJP MLA, Raj Kumari Thapa, confirmed the existence of the letter during a recent interaction. Thapa acknowledged the letter and verified its authenticity, shedding light on the discussions that occurred post the 2019 Sikkim state assembly defeat.

Thapa recounted the events following the election, highlighting the political dynamics within Sikkim at the time. "After the counting on 30th May 2019, when SDF faced downfall and SKM emerged victorious, discussions were held regarding a potential alliance with BJP," she stated. Thapa further revealed that while most SDF MLAs were in favor of the alliance, one MLA dissented, expressing reluctance to join BJP.

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