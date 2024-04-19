In the ongoing State Assembly election in Sikkim, citizens have turned out in significant numbers, with a notable 52.73% of registered voters casting their ballots by 3 PM, according to data released by the Election Commission of India.

The voting trend, monitored across various constituencies in the state, reveals a steady participation rate throughout the day. Notably, several constituencies witnessed a surge in voter turnout as the polling hours progressed.

Among the constituencies, Yuksum-Tashiding recorded a 47.9% voter turnout by 3 PM, while Namchi-Singhithang boasted the highest participation rate at 63.95%. The lowest turnout was observed in Sangha constituency, which saw 54.12% of voters exercising their franchise by the same hour.