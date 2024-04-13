In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Kailash Pradhan, the independent candidate for the Upper Tadong constituency spoke on the aspirations of Manch, a burgeoning political movement poised to challenge the entrenched norms of Sikkim's political sphere. With a commitment to integrity and transparency, Manch aims to spearhead a transformative journey towards a government that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens above all else.

The genesis of Manch can be traced back to a moment following the unfortunate incident of violence during the Singtam episode. Pradhan, along with fellow activists Rupin, Shankar, and Gyatso Lepcha among others recognized the pressing need for change in the face of rampant corruption and a disregard for public welfare. It was this shared sense of disillusionment that sparked the idea of forming a political entity committed to challenging the prevailing political culture dominated by vested interests and monetary influences.

At the heart of Manch's ethos lies a deep-rooted desire to usher in a new era of governance—one that is characterized by accountability, inclusivity and a steadfast commitment to the common good. Pradhan articulates the vision of Manch as a beacon of hope for the disillusioned youth and disenfranchised segments of society who yearn for a government that prioritizes their aspirations and concerns.

Despite the skepticism surrounding the feasibility of Manch's objectives in the face of entrenched political forces, Pradhan remains undeterred. He stated the importance of taking the first step towards effecting change, even in the face of daunting challenges. With a firm belief in the power of grassroots mobilization and the burgeoning influence of social media, Pradhan envisions Manch as a catalyst for a paradigm shift in Sikkim's politics.

One of the key tenets of Manch's platform is its commitment to combating corruption and fostering a culture of honesty and integrity in governance. Pradhan acknowledges the uphill battle against entrenched interests but remains steadfast in his conviction that change is not only possible but imperative for the future prosperity of Sikkim.

As Manch gains momentum and garners support from diverse segments of society, Pradhan remains open to collaboration with existing governmental structures. However, he stated the importance of maintaining independence and integrity in the implementation of policies and projects. Pradhan advocates for a transparent and consultative approach to governance, wherein the voices of the people are heard and respected.

Pradhan says , "The journey may be long, but the first step has been taken and with perseverance and determination the tide of change will inevitably turn."