Addressing an election rally held in Jorethang, Prem Singh Tamang, the President of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Chief Minister of the state stated his party's commitment to serving the people of Sikkim. With the upcoming 2024 Sikkim State Assembly elections looming, Tamang rallied his supporters highlighting the achievements of his administration and promising further development and empowerment for the people of Sikkim.

Addressing the crowd, Tamang stated the pivotal role of women in Sikkim's progress stating, "We worked for women empowerment in such a way that the women of Sikkim never imagined that they could even get their jobs regularized." He attributed these accomplishments to the collective support of the people of Sikkim and the guiding principles of his party.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by some Sikkimese citizens, Tamang expressed empathy for those attending the rally out of hunger, assuring them of his government's dedication to their welfare. "I know the people of Sikkim who have supported us will give us more support," he said pledging never to betray the trust placed in his party. Tamang said "People of Sikkim have already decided whom to vote, and it is none other than Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)." He claimed that 99% of the Sikkim population had resolved to cast their ballots in favor of SKM.

Tamang highlighted the significance of the upcoming elections, asserting that the ballot votes and the votes of government employees would determine the future governance of Sikkim. He expressed optimism that the people of Sikkim would rally behind SKM citing the regularization of ad hoc and contractual employees as evidence of his government's commitment to their welfare.

Reflecting on his party's achievements during its current term, Tamang highlighted the successful implementation of various schemes aimed at benefiting the people of Sikkim. He urged voters to consider the potential for further progress under SKM leadership, emphasizing, "This is only for 5 years that SKM party could serve the people of Sikkim."

Tamang expressed gratitude to the women of Sikkim for their support acknowledging their role in SKM's journey. He appealed to the electorate to repose their trust in SKM once again, promising to continue prioritizing the needs of the marginalized and underserved.

Looking ahead to the upcoming elections, Tamang assured the people of Sikkim that SKM was prepared for its second term in office. "We are not new anymore," he said.

Tamang reiterated his administration's focus on initiatives aimed at improving healthcare, education and youth empowerment. He condemned the decades-long rule of the Sikkim Democratic Front, characterizing it as a period of stagnation for the state.