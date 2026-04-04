‘2.5 lakh govt jobs, Rs 5 lakh aid for youth’: Pijush Hazarika outlines BJP’s big promises for Assam

Assam Minister and BJP leader Pijush Hazarika on April 4 laid out an ambitious roadmap for employment, industrial growth, and welfare expansion, promising large-scale benefits if the party returns to power in the state.

Highlighting employment generation as a key priority, Hazarika said the government aims to provide 2 to 2.5 lakh government jobs in the next term. He also underscored the success of the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Scheme, under which around one lakh youths have already received financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each. “Our next target is to bring 10 lakh youths under the scheme and increase the assistance amount to ₹5 lakh,” he said.

On industrial development, Hazarika pointed to major investment commitments secured during Advantage Assam 2.0, stating that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹5.5 lakh crore had been signed, with projects worth ₹2 lakh crore already under implementation. He added that Guwahati is set to see the development of 15 five-star hotels, while the upcoming semiconductor project in Jagiroad is expected to generate employment for around 29,000 local youths.

Emphasising the government’s focus on education and social welfare, the minister said over 57 lakh students have been provided free textbooks, while 10 lakh girl students have received bicycles. He further noted that nearly four lakh girls have benefited from financial assistance under the Nijut Moina Scheme, alongside the rollout of the Nijut Babu Scheme.

Hazarika also highlighted improvements in the healthcare sector, stating that the number of medical colleges in Assam has increased to 16. He noted that medical seats have risen from 726 earlier to 1,850 at present, with plans to expand the capacity to 2,800 seats in the near future.

Framing these initiatives as part of a broader development agenda, Hazarika said the BJP government is committed to accelerating industrialisation, expanding opportunities for youth, and strengthening welfare delivery across Assam.