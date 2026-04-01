26,412 voters to avail ‘vote from home’ facility in Assam Assembly Elections 2026

The Election Commission of India has approved a total of 26,412 voters in Assam to avail the “vote from home” facility for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections 2026, aimed at ensuring inclusive participation in the democratic process.

According to an official press release, the facility is available for voters aged 85 years and above, as well as persons with disabilities (PwDs), enabling them to cast their votes without visiting polling stations.

Of the total beneficiaries, 19,774 are senior citizens above 85 years of age, accounting for 19.32 per cent of eligible voters in this category. Additionally, 6,638 PwD voters, representing 3.23 per cent, have also been granted permission to vote from home.

The initiative is designed to ensure that voters facing mobility challenges or age-related limitations are not deprived of their right to vote. Eligible voters can access the facility through a prescribed application process, following which polling teams visit their residences to collect votes while maintaining transparency and following due procedures.

Polling teams inform voters in advance about their visit schedules and carry out the voting process at their homes. In cases where a voter is unavailable during the first visit, a second attempt is made to maximise participation.

The home voting process has already commenced and will continue till April 5. The Commission has also notified candidates about the schedule, allowing them to depute representatives to accompany polling teams by informing the Returning Officer through Form 10.

Reiterating its commitment to inclusive democracy, the Commission stated that the initiative reinforces the principle that “every vote counts, and every voter matters.”

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.



(Inputs from ANI)