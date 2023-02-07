Today is the last day for filing of nomination for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election. A total of 82 candidates have filled nominations so far for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections as on February 7.

NDPP has fielded 28 candidates while BJP has 11 candidates in the list. NCP and NPP both have fileded 4 candidates. NPE has 3 candidates while NPF has 4 candidates in the fray. INC and LJP(RV) has 4 candidates each while LJP has 1 candidates. JD(U) and RJD both has fielded two candidates as of now for the upcoming elections.

Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.Earlier on February 4 , Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation's decision to withdraw its assembly election boycott call stating that it is an "expression of trust in the Modi government."

Taking to Twitter, Shah said "It is heartening that in an expression of trust in the Modi government, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO) in Nagaland has withdrawn its call to boycott the assembly elections. The decision will help in keeping the ongoing process of peace and development unhindered."

The Home Minister further said that he is grateful for their positive gesture reaffirming ENPO's commitment to democratic processes.

Nagaland Group Calls Off Election Boycott, Amit Shah Praises Move

Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.



New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation's decision to withdraw its assembly election boycott call stating that it is an "expression of trust in the Modi government."

Taking to Twitter, Shah said "It is heartening that in an expression of trust in the Modi government, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO) in Nagaland has withdrawn its call to boycott the assembly elections. The decision will help in keeping the ongoing process of peace and development unhindered."

The Home Minister further said that he is grateful for their positive gesture reaffirming ENPO's commitment to democratic processes.



"I am grateful for their positive gesture reaffirming ENPO's commitment to democratic processes. PM Narendra Modi Ji has made untiring efforts to assure the people of Northeast India that the government is with them and the ENPO's move is an approval of these endeavours," he added.

ENPO resolved to relax its earlier stand to abstain in any election process till their demand for a separate state- Frontier State is granted.

In an official statement, ENPO said that they have decided to relax the August 26, 2022, resolution with immediate effect at its executive meeting held on Saturday at Tourist Lodge Dimapur following the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Following the request of the MHA to review the August 26, 2022, resolution of ENPO and its constituent Tribal Bodies and Frontal Organizations to abstain in any election process and the subsequent assurance given by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ENPO officials on February 2, 2023, the ENPO in due consultation with its constituent Tribal Bodies and Frontal Organizations hereby relaxed the August 26, 2022, resolution with immediate effect," the statement reads.