ADR report: AIUDF tops with 37% candidates facing criminal cases; Congress at 28%, BJP at 9%

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms has revealed that 14 per cent of candidates contesting the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 have declared criminal cases against themselves, with 11 per cent facing serious charges.

Among major parties, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has the highest proportion, with 37 per cent of its candidates (11 out of 30) declaring criminal cases, including 30 per cent facing serious charges.

The Indian National Congress follows with 28 per cent (28 out of 99) candidates having declared criminal cases, of which 20 per cent face serious charges.

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 9 per cent (8 out of 90) candidates with declared criminal cases, all of which fall under the category of serious offences.

Among regional parties, the Asom Gana Parishad has 23 per cent candidates with criminal cases, while the All India Trinamool Congress has 14 per cent.

Independent candidates also account for a notable share, with 10 per cent (26 out of 258) declaring criminal cases, including 8 per cent facing serious charges.

Other parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (17 per cent), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (25 per cent), and Raijor Dal (15 per cent) also feature in the list.

The ADR report, based on affidavits submitted to the Election Commission of India, highlights the continued presence of candidates with criminal backgrounds in electoral politics, raising concerns over the quality of representation.