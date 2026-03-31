ADR Report: Assets of re-contesting MLAs surge 80% on average; BJP, AIUDF see sharp rise in Assam

A comparative analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms has revealed a sharp increase in the average assets of re-contesting MLAs across parties in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, with overall assets rising by nearly 80 per cent compared to 2021.

The data shows that 83 re-contesting MLAs have an average asset value of Rs 7.52 crore in 2026, up from Rs 4.17 crore in 2021—an increase of over Rs 3.34 crore.

Among major parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party, with 45 re-contesting MLAs, recorded an average asset of Rs 9.05 crore in 2026, compared to Rs 4.66 crore in 2021, marking a 94.24 per cent increase.

The Indian National Congress saw its 14 re-contesting MLAs’ average assets rise from Rs 3.89 crore to Rs 6.13 crore, an increase of 57.32 per cent. Similarly, the Asom Gana Parishad recorded a 53.21 per cent increase, with average assets growing to Rs 6.51 crore.

The All India United Democratic Front witnessed an 88.87 per cent jump, with average assets rising from Rs 2.24 crore in 2021 to Rs 4.24 crore in 2026.

Among smaller parties, the Bodoland People's Front registered a significant 143.93 per cent increase, while the United People's Party Liberal recorded the highest surge at 222.8 per cent, albeit with a smaller sample size.

Independent MLAs also saw a rise, with average assets increasing by 30.96 per cent to Rs 11.40 crore.

Other parties, such as the All India Trinamool Congress, reported an 89.75 per cent increase, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) saw a comparatively modest rise of 38.61 per cent.

The ADR report, based on affidavits submitted to the Election Commission of India, highlights the growing financial strength of sitting legislators seeking re-election, underscoring the increasing role of wealth in electoral politics.