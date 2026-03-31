ADR Report: BJP tops with 88% crorepati candidates; Congress at 61%, AIUDF at 53% in Assam polls

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms has revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has the highest proportion of crorepati candidates in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, with 88 per cent of its nominees declaring assets worth over Rs 1 crore.

Out of 90 BJP candidates analysed, 79 are crorepatis, placing the party at the top among major political players. The Indian National Congress follows with 60 out of 99 candidates, translating to 61 per cent.

Among regional parties, the Asom Gana Parishad has 69 per cent crorepati candidates (18 out of 26), while the All India United Democratic Front has 53 per cent (16 out of 30).

The All India Trinamool Congress has fielded 50 per cent crorepati candidates (11 out of 22), while the United People's Party Liberal stands at 56 per cent (10 out of 18). The Bodoland People's Front records one of the highest ratios, with 82 per cent (9 out of 11) of its candidates being crorepatis.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad has 70 per cent crorepati candidates (7 out of 10), while the Aam Aadmi Party has 33 per cent (6 out of 18). The Raijor Dal stands at 46 per cent (6 out of 13).

Among smaller parties, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has 100 per cent crorepati candidates (2 out of 2), while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has the lowest share at just 6 per cent (1 out of 16).

Independent candidates show a relatively lower concentration of wealth, with only 49 out of 258 candidates (19 per cent) declaring assets above Rs 1 crore.

The ADR report, based on affidavits submitted to the Election Commission of India, highlights the significant presence of wealthy candidates across party lines, underlining the growing role of money power in electoral politics.

