ADR report: Congress’ Jayanta Khaund tops Assam candidates with highest liabilities

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms has revealed that Congress candidate Jayanta Khaund from Rongonadi constituency in Lakhimpur district has declared the highest liabilities among candidates in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

According to data based on affidavits submitted to the Election Commission of India, Khaund has liabilities amounting to Rs 39.80 crore, alongside total assets of Rs 67.74 crore.

Independent candidate Nandigiri Bhuyan from Sissiborgaon constituency ranks second, with liabilities of Rs 27.72 crore and total assets of Rs 47.45 crore.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is placed third on the list, with declared liabilities of Rs 16.86 crore against total assets of Rs 35.16 crore.

BJP candidate Biswajit Phukan from Sarupathar constituency follows closely with liabilities of Rs 16.77 crore, while AITC candidate Rojy Ahmed from Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC) has declared liabilities of Rs 11.32 crore.

BJP’s Manab Deka from Lakhimpur constituency has liabilities of Rs 10.86 crore. Congress candidate Rahul Roy, who is also the richest candidate in the state, has declared liabilities of Rs 10.38 crore.

Bodoland People’s Front leader Sewli Mohilary from Kokrajhar (ST) has liabilities of Rs 10.26 crore, while BJP’s Jayanta Malla Baruah from Nalbari has liabilities of Rs 10.14 crore.

Independent candidate Md Aynul Hoque from Dalgaon constituency completes the top 10 list with liabilities of Rs 8.21 crore.

The ADR report highlights the significant financial liabilities of several candidates, reflecting the scale of financial stakes involved in electoral politics. The data is based on self-declared affidavits filed by candidates during nomination.